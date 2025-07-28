Police seize cash, phones, drugs and large ‘zombie’ knife across Lancaster and Morecambe
Police seized cash, phones, drugs and a large ‘zombie’ knife during an operation targeting serious violence.
The officers seized the items whilst on Operation Grip on Friday, (July 25) across Lancaster and Morecambe.
A police spokesman said: “This operation targets serious violence across Lancashire in certain hotspot areas.
“The items were seized as part of proactive stop searches throughout the shift, including cash, phones, drugs and a large zombie knife.”