Police seize car and 23 gas cannisters after passengers seen ‘inhaling balloons’ on M6 near Lancaster
Police stopped a car at motorway services near Lancaster after the occupants were seen inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons.
Police said they seized the car and 23 bottles of the gas.
The occupants were all dealt with for drug offences as possession of nitrous oxide is a criminal offence.
Lancs Police Specialist Ops @LanConSpecOps said on Twitter X: “This vehicle was stopped at Forton Services after the occupants were caught on CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons.
"23 bottles of the gas were seized as was the car itself.
“The occupants were all dealt with for drug offences as possession is a criminal offence.”