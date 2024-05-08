Police seize car and 23 gas cannisters after passengers seen ‘inhaling balloons’ on M6 near Lancaster

Police seized this vehicle and 23 gas cannisters after passengers were seen 'inhaling balloons' on M6.

Police said they seized the car and 23 bottles of the gas.

The occupants were all dealt with for drug offences as possession of nitrous oxide is a criminal offence.

Lancs Police Specialist Ops @LanConSpecOps said on Twitter X: “This vehicle was stopped at Forton Services after the occupants were caught on CCTV inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons.

"23 bottles of the gas were seized as was the car itself.