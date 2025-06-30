Police seize barbaric gin trap which caught cat in Lancaster

Morecambe, Lancaster and Wyre Rural Task Force are investigating after a cat was caught in a gin trap – which have been illegal since 1958.

Police said this was in the Beaumont area of Lancaster last weekend (June 21-22).

Anne Stanford posted on Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue Facebook page on June 20: “Hi all, it was our cat Ozzy who was caught in the trap this morning near Beaumont.

"Ozzy has dragged himself (and the large trap attached to his paw) all the way back to our street and was shouting out to raise the alarm to my son who was walking to the bus stop at 7.45am this morning.

"I managed to release the trap off his paw, had a very helpful pep talk from the lovely Elaine (also a good friend of mine) from Lancaster & Morecambe Cat Rescue and got him to the Bay Vets who were fantastic with him.

“The trap had cut to his bone, he was sedated and had two x-rays, one on his foot to confirm no broken bones and one on his hips as they were worried because he had dragged himself and the trap from wherever he was trapped at back home.

"All of this was good and he still has a blood flow to his foot. He is meant to be wearing a collar which he had off before he even made the journey home so I’ve left him settled until now whilst he’s being watched.

“Both the vets and the cat rescue advised me to report this and to take the trap to the police station as it is illegal and they shouldn’t be used.

"Hopefully Ozzy is on the road to recovery with painkillers and antibiotics and a follow up appointment early next week, thank you so much to the people who came to him to help this morning on Central Avenue and to everybody who has commented on his welfare.

"Ozzy and Buddy, his brother, are both from Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue. He’s certainly having a few extra treats at the moment which are going down well.”

If anyone has any information please contact police on 101 or email [email protected].