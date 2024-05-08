Police seize 50 tonne lorry at motorway services near Carnforth after driver found to have incorrect licence

Police seized this 50 tonne lorry after the driver was found not to be permitted to drive that class of vehicle.

Police said the lorry seized was found to be very much overweight at 50 tonnes and had multiple defects.

Cumbria Roads Police & Firearms Support Unit @CumbriaRoadsPol said on Twitter X: “Supporting our @DVSAEnforcement colleagues at Burton Services this afternoon, this was seized after driver found to have no driving entitlement for class of vehicle.