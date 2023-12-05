Police seek mystery vandals ruining food daily at village foodbank close to Lancaster
Police want to identify who is responsible for ruining food donated to a Giggleswick church foodbank.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Alkelda's Church in Giggleswick have a food bank which is located in a cupboard in their porch.
The food is donated by parishioners and can be accessed by anyone in need.
The food is being ruined on a daily basis.
Packets are emptied out, milk poured away, tins crushed and fingers stuck in bread.
Please help police identify who is responsible.
Any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number 12230230154.