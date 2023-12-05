News you can trust since 1837
Police seek mystery vandals ruining food daily at village foodbank close to Lancaster

Police want to identify who is responsible for ruining food donated to a Giggleswick church foodbank.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:04 GMT
St Alkelda's Church in Giggleswick have a food bank which is located in a cupboard in their porch.

The food is donated by parishioners and can be accessed by anyone in need.

The food is being ruined on a daily basis.

St Alkelda's Church in Giggleswick where food in their foodbank for the needy is being ruined on a daily basis. Picture from Google Street View.St Alkelda's Church in Giggleswick where food in their foodbank for the needy is being ruined on a daily basis. Picture from Google Street View.
Packets are emptied out, milk poured away, tins crushed and fingers stuck in bread.

Please help police identify who is responsible.

Any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number 12230230154.