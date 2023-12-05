Police seek mystery vandals ruining food daily at village foodbank close to Lancaster

Police want to identify who is responsible for ruining food donated to a Giggleswick church foodbank.

St Alkelda's Church in Giggleswick have a food bank which is located in a cupboard in their porch.

The food is donated by parishioners and can be accessed by anyone in need.

The food is being ruined on a daily basis.

St Alkelda's Church in Giggleswick where food in their foodbank for the needy is being ruined on a daily basis. Picture from Google Street View.

Packets are emptied out, milk poured away, tins crushed and fingers stuck in bread.

Please help police identify who is responsible.