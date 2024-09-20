Police say no indication children were targeted by man with knife after Morecambe school lockdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have sought to clarify the incident at Grosvenor Park Primary School last Friday after people raised concerns.

On Friday, September 13, the Morecambe school went into lockdown with children placed under desks and parents locked into the school hall after a man was seen patrolling the grounds with a knife.

A police spokesman said: “Some people have raised concerns about the incident on Friday. To clarify further, the initial report to the police was that there was a man with a knife or similar on the cycle track near to Grosvenor Park School.

“To be clear, at no point was the male with the item seen anywhere other than on the cycle track and there was no indication that any children were targeted by him at any time.

Grosvenor Park Primary School went into lockdown after it was reported a man with a knife was patrolling the school grounds. Picture from Google Street View.

"We understand people’s concerns, however we would ask that people try not to engage in unhelpful speculation. It only causes people further concern.

“Although the man has not identified been at this stage, we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We continue to have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution.”

Anyone with information about the incident on Friday, September 13 is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 923 of September 13 2024.