Police safety warning after drivers allowed children to play Frisbee and football on closed M6 near Lancaster

Drivers who left their cars and allowed children to play Frisbee and football while the M6 was temporarily closed have been criticised by police for creating a "very dangerous" situation.

Lancashire Police had to temporarily stop traffic on the M6 in both directions near to Junction 33 on Saturday due to a report of a distressed male on a bridge at that location.

The force said that sadly within a few minutes, a number of motorists held in the blocks thought it was acceptable to get out of their vehicles to see what was going on.

Some people allowed their children to run freely on the carriageway and others began to play frisbee and football.

Police said people abandoned their cars to go into service stations.

Unbelievably a number of motorists abandoned their cars and went into the services, with many crossing to the opposite side of the motorway.

The motorway was not closed for a significant time and the incident was resolved very swiftly, with the individual in question being arrested for Aggravated Vehicle Taking, driving while unfit through drink/drugs and disqualified driving.

When the motorway reopened a short time later, there were a number of abandoned vehicles which blocked the motorway causing additional delays, and other drivers who found themselves unwilling to continue their journey due to their passengers finding themselves unable to return to their vehicles.

A police spokesman said: “Whilst we understand that some motorists will have found themselves in a frustrating situation, these people put themselves and others in a very dangerous position.

The force released images after the incident to highlight the issue.

"They also impeded officers getting to the scene of the emergency, and significantly delayed the motorway traffic from flowing freely again.

“We are seeing this happening more and more, with people thinking this behaviour is acceptable when it is clearly not.

"It is creating a dangerous situation and causing officers to detract from dealing with the initial cause of the delay.

“Our officers will always work to get traffic moving as quickly as possible, but this will not be at the expense of safety.

“The motorway can be a dangerous place, and that danger may not be immediately obvious. We urge people who find themselves in a tailback on the motorway to remain in their vehicles and to await instruction or direction from the Police or National Highways.

"Let us be able to concentrate on dealing with the initial emergency to get you moving as soon as possible.”