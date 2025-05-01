Police rescue dog locked in car in Morecambe during hot weather

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st May 2025, 10:37 BST
Police rescued a dog locked in a car for 40 minutes during hot weather.
Police are reminding pet owners about leaving their animals in cars during this period of such warm weather.

A police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of a dog in distress in Morecambe for over 40 minutes whilst the owners nipped for something to eat.

“Luckily this dog was fine after some water but could have ended very differently if a PCSO had not raised concerns about this dog.

“You wouldn't like to be locked in a car in this heat so I'm certain your animals wouldn't.”

