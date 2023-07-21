News you can trust since 1837
Police reopen Carnforth road after it was closed due to two cars crashing

Police have reopened the A6 Lancaster Road (from Eden Grove to Crag Bank roundabout) in Carnforth after it was closed due to two cars crashing.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read

Police said on Twitter: “Further to our earlier post we can now confirm the the A6 Lancaster Road (from Eden Grove to Crag Bank roundabout) has now reopened. We thank you for your patience.”

Police said they were called out at 8.26am this morning to the crash involving two vehicles.

One person suffered a minor injury in the collision.

A police officer on the beat.
A police officer on the beat.
Due to the accident at Bolton-le-Sands buses were being diverted via the M6 from Carnforth in both directions which caused delays.

