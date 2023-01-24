News you can trust since 1837
Police release video in hunt for men spotted on railway line taking photos of Settle to Carlisle steam train

British Transport Police are trying to trace two people trespassing on the line to take photos of a steam train travelling from Settle to Carlisle.

By Michelle Blade
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs released a picture of the trespassers and said on Twitter: “You may be captivated by the beauty of the Winter Cumbrian Mountain Express steaming out of Blea Moor Tunnel, but we’re more focused on the two people trespassing!

"We’ll be following up on this.

“Thank you to @bezberesford for the footage, filmed from the correct side of the boundary wall.”

British Transport Police released this picture of two people they wish to trace who trespassed on the line from Settle to Carlisle to take pictures of a steam train. Picture from BTP Lancashire.