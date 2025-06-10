Police release video footage in bid to trace man after indecent exposure in Lancaster
The victim was on Willow Lane, near to the Coronation Fields children’s play area, at about 9.20am on Saturday, May 31 when a man walked up to her and exposed himself before making off.
She was left shocked but thankfully physically unhurt.
An investigation has been ongoing since the incident and efforts are being made to identify the man.
As part of those efforts, police now have some video footage they want to share of a man they want to trace.
If you recognise this person or have any information which could help identify him, please get in touch.
The offender is described as black, late teens to early 20s, short hair, wearing a red football shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0386 of May 31.