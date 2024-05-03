Police release new image of missing man last seen in village near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel is 55 and was last seen in Silverdale on April 18, however, it is believed he has since travelled to the South Lakes area.

He is described as white and around 6ft 1ins tall.

He has a big beard and dreadlocks down to his waist and was last seen wearing a blue Berghaus water proof jacket and a grey woolly bobble hat.

He is known to be fond of the Grange over Sands area and is a keen walker.

Officers are concerned for Nigel’s welfare and are keen for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch.

If you see Nigel please call 999.