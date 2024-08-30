Police release new image in desperate search for missing Morecambe man
The last known sighting of Carl Joy was on Lord Street at around 1pm on Friday, August 23.
Officers have now released new pictures as part of a desperate search to find him.
One of the pictures shows a man riding a bike on Marine Road West heading away from area of Buzz Bingo towards the clock tower.
Police said they appreciate the image is not of the best quality but they do need to establish if it is an image of Carl and so are asking that if you recognise this person – or if it is you – then get in touch.
The image was taken at 1.16pm on August 23 and anyone with immediate sightings is asked to call 999.
Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Friday afternoon onwards, that may have captured Carl so they can narrow down a direction of travel.
They are particularly interested in footage from the Lord Street, Clark Street, Rose Street, Poulton Square, Poulton Road and Church Street areas of Morecambe.
As a reminder, Carl is 5’10”, short shaven hair, with tattoos on both arms.
Carl is likely to have his grey hybrid pedal cycle with him.
Carl has links to Lancaster and Yorkshire, and police are also considering the possibility that he may have travelled to Cumbria.
Police are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Carl or recognises the bike he is travelling on, to contact us as a matter of urgency.
For immediate sightings of Carl, please call 999.
If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 1472 of August 23 2024.