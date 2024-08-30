Police release new image in desperate search for missing Morecambe man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal for help to find a man from Morecambe who went missing a week ago.

The last known sighting of Carl Joy was on Lord Street at around 1pm on Friday, August 23.

Officers have now released new pictures as part of a desperate search to find him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the pictures shows a man riding a bike on Marine Road West heading away from area of Buzz Bingo towards the clock tower.

The image was taken on Marine Road West in Morecambe heading away from the area of Buzz Bingo towards the clock tower.

Police said they appreciate the image is not of the best quality but they do need to establish if it is an image of Carl and so are asking that if you recognise this person – or if it is you – then get in touch.

The image was taken at 1.16pm on August 23 and anyone with immediate sightings is asked to call 999.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Friday afternoon onwards, that may have captured Carl so they can narrow down a direction of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are particularly interested in footage from the Lord Street, Clark Street, Rose Street, Poulton Square, Poulton Road and Church Street areas of Morecambe.

Carl Joy from Morecambe who has been missing for seven days.

As a reminder, Carl is 5’10”, short shaven hair, with tattoos on both arms.

Carl is likely to have his grey hybrid pedal cycle with him.

Carl has links to Lancaster and Yorkshire, and police are also considering the possibility that he may have travelled to Cumbria.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have seen Carl or recognises the bike he is travelling on, to contact us as a matter of urgency.

For immediate sightings of Carl, please call 999.

If you have any information as to where he might be or for previous sightings, call 101 quoting log 1472 of August 23 2024.