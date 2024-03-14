Police release new CCTV image in hunt for wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham
Police are continuing to appeal for information on wanted Ashley Barratt’s whereabouts.
Barratt, 35, from Blackburn, is wanted for failing for comply with notification requirements and for recall to prison.
Police have released two new CCTV images of Barratt.
It is believed that Barratt is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.
Any sightings of Barratt or information as to where he might be, please call 01254 353246 or email [email protected].