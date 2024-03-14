Police release new CCTV image in hunt for wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham

Police are continuing to appeal for information on wanted Ashley Barratt’s whereabouts.
By Michelle Blade
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:12 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 15:33 GMT
Ashley Barratt is wanted by police.

Barratt, 35, from Blackburn, is wanted for failing for comply with notification requirements and for recall to prison.

Police have released two new CCTV images of Barratt.

It is believed that Barratt is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.

Any sightings of Barratt or information as to where he might be, please call 01254 353246 or email [email protected].