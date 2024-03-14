Ashley Barratt is wanted by police.

Barratt, 35, from Blackburn, is wanted for failing for comply with notification requirements and for recall to prison.

Police have released two new CCTV images of Barratt.

It is believed that Barratt is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.