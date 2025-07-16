Police release more information about wanted sex offender with links to Lancaster
Christopher Spelman, 66, is wanted for failing to comply with sexual offender notification requirements.
He also has links to Merseyside, Manchester, Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire.
Earlier this week police asked for the public’s help to find Christopher Spelman.
As the search continues for Spelman, 66, police have more information about him.
He is initially from Prescott and speaks with a Merseyside accent.
Earlier this month, Spelman (pictured in the image) was released from prison near Weymouth, Dorset, and failed to register an address with police – in breach of his notification requirements.
He is likely to be travelling around and living in a tent, so police are appealing for sightings of him at campsites and transport hubs.
Spelman has links to Dorset, Hampshire, Bristol, Kent and Merseyside, but could travel anywhere in the country.
Any sightings of Spelman or information as to where he might be, contact 101 – quoting log 0406 of July 8 – or email [email protected].