Police release CCTV footage of missing man last seen in village near Lancaster

Police have released CCTV footage of missing man Nigel Redshaw, 55, who was last seen in Silverdale on April 18.

Nigel, who is originally from Cheshire, is described as white and around 6ft 1ins tall.

He has a long beard and long hair which is often tied in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue Berghaus waterproof jacket.

He is known to be fond of the Grange over Sands area and is a keen walker.

A still image from the CCTV of missing man Nigel Redshaw who was last seen in Silverdale on April 18.

The CCTV footage shows Nigel at Holgate Caravan Park in Silverdale on April 18 2024.

Officers are now urging the public to provide any additional information, including dashcam or doorbell footage, that may assist in determining Nigel's potential whereabouts.

Officers are concerned for Nigel’s welfare and urge anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch.