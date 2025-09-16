Police release CCTV footage after assault in Lancaster

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Lancaster.

Police receive a report of an assault on Brock Street in Lancaster at around 4.15am on August 17.

It was reported that two men approached a group of people, making homophobic comments.

Another man intervened and was punched to the face.

Police want to speak to these people captured on CCTV in connection with an assault in Lancaster.

He was taken to hospital, but thankfully his injuries aren’t thought to be serious.

Police would like to speak to the people in the footage in connection with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: “We take any report of hate crime incredibly seriously, and enquiries are ongoing following this report.

“If you recognise the people, or have any information that could assist with enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log 0236 of August 17.”