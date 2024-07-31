Police recover stolen bike within two hours of theft in Morecambe town centre

Police recovered a stolen bike within two hours of it being pinched from Morecambe town centre.

Morecambe Area Police said on Facebook yesterday: “We today recovered a stolen pedal cycle. This was recovered within two hours of being stolen from the town centre.

“We were able to identify an offender due to CCTV cameras which are maintained and installed thanks to Morecambe BID, with assistance from our colleagues on Immediate Response.

