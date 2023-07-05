Police recover roof panels stolen in Lancaster burglary
Police recovered a large amount of roof panels stolen from the Quernmore area on Sunday, July 2.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
They posted a picture on Twitter of the roof panels stacked up in a field.
Police said they were in the process of returning the roof panels to their rightful owners.
Anyone with information should contact police at Morecambe Police Station.
Lancs Rural Police @LancRuralPolice tweeted: “On July 3 Morecambe's Rural Task force found a large amount of Kingspan, stolen from the Quernmore area on Sunday at 22.40hrs.
"We are in the process of returning this to its rightful owner.
"Anyone with any information about this contact us at Morecambe Police Station.”