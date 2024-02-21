Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following reports of the loader and trailer being stolen, Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Rural Task Force officers went to an address in Manchester.

Both were recovered as well as a vehicle suspected of being involved seized at the location.

A man was arrested in relation to the theft of these with enquiries and an investigation underway.