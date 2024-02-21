Police recover loader and trailer stolen from village near Lancaster
Police recovered a Bobcat loader and trailer stolen from Hornby over the weekend in Manchester.
Following reports of the loader and trailer being stolen, Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Rural Task Force officers went to an address in Manchester.
Both were recovered as well as a vehicle suspected of being involved seized at the location.
A man was arrested in relation to the theft of these with enquiries and an investigation underway.
Please continue reporting anything suspicious to police on 101.