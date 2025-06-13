Police ‘really concerned’ for missing woman last seen in Morecambe

Jenny Foley is missing from her home in Morecambe.

Police are 'really concerned' over the welfare of a woman who is missing from her home.

Jenny Foley was last seen on West End Road in Morecambe at 7.55pm on Wednesday (June 11).

She was last seen wearing a dress with prints on, a coat, baseball cap and sunglasses.

However, Jenny may now be wearing brightly coloured clothing with a cap and sunglasses.

She is around 5ft 5ins and of medium build with short dyed purple-red hair.

Jenny is known to have links to Lancaster, Morecambe, Garstang, Goosnargh and Birmingham.

Police are "really concerned for her welfare" and are appealing to the public to help bring Jenny home.

They are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts, or if they think they may have seen Jenny, to get in touch.

This can be done by calling police on 101 and quoting log number LC-20250612-0921.

For any immediate sightings, please call 999.