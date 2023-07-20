The police urban task force executed a S23 Misuse of drugs act warrant on Marine Road Central, Morecambe yesterday (Wednesday).

Inside the address a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were found and seized.

Both occupants from inside the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and are currently in custody.

Lancashire police.

Police said information from the local community had been integral in obtaining the warrants.