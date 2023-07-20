Police raid property in Morecambe and seize drugs and cash
Police raided a property in Morecambe after a tip off from a member of the public.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
The police urban task force executed a S23 Misuse of drugs act warrant on Marine Road Central, Morecambe yesterday (Wednesday).
Inside the address a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and cash were found and seized.
Both occupants from inside the address were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and are currently in custody.
Police said information from the local community had been integral in obtaining the warrants.
Anyone with further information should contact police on 101.