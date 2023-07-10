As part of Operation Centurion, officers from Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team and Neighbourhood Task Force, executed a misuse of drugs warrant at an address on the Langridge Estate in Morecambe.

Police said this was in direct response to concerns raised by local residents about drug dealing in the area.

A quantity of drugs and cash was seized from the address and an investigation is ongoing.

A police officer on the beat.