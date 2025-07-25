Police are patrolling Morecambe streets after anti-social behaviour by youths.

Police said: “We have had a lot of calls from residents living in Westgate in relation to youths banging and kicking doors.

"We are patrolling the area and would ask anyone who lives in that area if they have CCTV/Ring doorbell footage that may have caught the youths causing this unacceptable behaviour.

"The incident was on July 24 at 8.43pm.”

If you ever experience this issue or have information regarding an incident, please report it using online reporting tools at https://www.lancashire.police.uk/, speak to an operator in the Force

Communications Room via the online webpage at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

In an emergency always dial 999.