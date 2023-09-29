Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police spokesman said: “If you have a bicycle (including electric bicycles) then please meet us opposite the Winter Gardens in Morecambe to have your bike security marked for free.

"You will be asked to fill out a form where your details will be registered on the Police approved National cycle database called Bike Register.

"Your bike will be permanently marked with its own unique number which will be registered to you.

PCSO Martin Miller and Special Constable James Evans promoting "Bike Register" in St Nicholas Arcades.

“The marking compound is dark blue in colour and may be difficult to see on dark coloured frames such as navy or black.

"However, the compound also contains a UV element so the police can see the marking under a UV light.”