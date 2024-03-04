Police may look into 'wildlife crime’ after council investigate chopping down of hedgerow animal habitat in Heysham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council received a complaint last week relating to the removal of a hedgerow in the area of Jenny Nook and Meldon Road, Heysham and are now investigating if the removal has breached The Hedgerow Regulations 1997.

They said if a breach has taken place it would be an issue for the police to investigate.

The Lancaster Guardian learned that the hedgerows in Heysham were completely chopped down on February 29 affecting the habitat of rare butterflies, birds, and wild animals.

Lancaster city council are investigating after a hedgerow animal habitat was chopped down in Heysham possibly in breach of wildlife rules. Picture by Rob Underdown.

Rob Underdown, a local resident, said: “The field near the entrance to Heysham Moss has had it's hedgerows completely decimated.

“Those that know the area which is popular with dog walkers will know that it is a habitat for various birds, butterflies, deer, foxes, toads, and newts.

“It is such a shame that as land is swallowed up for more housing, that areas which provide habitat for rare species like the Large Heath Butterfly are destroyed within six hours.

“I looked further down towards the pathway to Heysham Moss and the destruction was even more noticeable.

“The hedgerow, brambles, bushes and small trees, which were a great habitat for wildlife have been completely devastated.

“It is interesting to note that this ‘work’ happened on February 29, a day before the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 states that "you must not cut down hedgerows during the main bird nesting season which is taken to be from 1 March to 31 July”.

Rob Underdown tackled the ‘workmen’ who were at the scene and said they refused to say who they were.

Rob said: “They also refused to show the 'plans' they were working to and who had employed them to do the work.

"All they would say was that it was for a 'survey'.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “This land is not public land managed by Lancaster City Council.

“However, having received a similar complaint last week relating to the removal of a hedgerow in this area, investigations are taking place to determine whether or not the shrubs removed constituted a hedge as defined by The Hedgerow Regulations 1997 and if a breach has taken place.