Police ‘lost for words’ when they stopped dangerous vehicle on Lancashire road

Police were lost for words when they stopped this vehicle on a Lancashire road. Picture: Lancs Road Police.

Police in Lancashire were lost for words when they stopped a vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lancs Road Police spokesman said: “The driver of this van thought it was ok to drive it in this state with the dangerous parts and defective tyres.

"The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@LancsRoadPolice posted on Twitter X: “Sometimes you stop a vehicle and you are lost for words. The driver of this van thought it was ok to drive it in this state with the dangerous parts and defective tyres.

"The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”