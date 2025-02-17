Police ‘lost for words’ when they stopped dangerous vehicle on Lancashire road

By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:05 BST
Police were lost for words when they stopped this vehicle on a Lancashire road. Picture: Lancs Road Police.Police were lost for words when they stopped this vehicle on a Lancashire road. Picture: Lancs Road Police.
Police were lost for words when they stopped this vehicle on a Lancashire road. Picture: Lancs Road Police.
Police in Lancashire were lost for words when they stopped a vehicle.

A Lancs Road Police spokesman said: “The driver of this van thought it was ok to drive it in this state with the dangerous parts and defective tyres.

"The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”

