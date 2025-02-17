Police ‘lost for words’ when they stopped dangerous vehicle on Lancashire road
Police in Lancashire were lost for words when they stopped a vehicle.
A Lancs Road Police spokesman said: “The driver of this van thought it was ok to drive it in this state with the dangerous parts and defective tyres.
"The driver was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”
