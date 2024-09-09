Police looking for white van driver who fled scene of accident in Morecambe
The driver of a white van seen demolishing a traffic island and signage on Westgate, Morecambe, on Saturday, (September 7) left the scene of the accident.
Police said the call came into them at 5.08pm and that it was a damage only road traffic collision on Westgate, with one vehicle involved.
A police spokesman said: “The driver left the scene, and enquiries are ongoing to find him.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
In an emergency always dial 999.