Police looking for man with scar on his face after vulnerable woman robbed in Lancaster
The victim, who is in her 60s and has Alzheimer’s (her family have consented to police including this information) was outside a shop on Ullswater Road in Lancaster when a man approached her, pushed her and grabbed her shopping bag. Fortunately, she was not injured.
The bag contained the lady’s shopping, a purse, bus pass and bank card which was subsequently used in a number of transactions.
The robbery happened at about 8.30pm last Saturday (June 21).
Police have been making enquiries, and now want to speak to the man pictured in CCTV stills as part of their investigation.
The suspect pictured appears to have a significant scar on the left side of his face.
Det Con Georgie Briggs, of Lancaster CID, said: “This is an absolutely despicable crime committed against a vulnerable woman, and I would ask anyone who knows who this man is or who has any information to come forward and speak to us.”
Call 101 quoting log 0841 of June 22.
You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.