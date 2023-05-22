Police looking for man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe after three cars damaged

Reece Cartledge, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the investigation.

He is described as white, 5’8” tall, a medium build, unkempt curly brown hair, a scar on his face, and with neck tattoos.

Cartledge’s last known address was Captain’s Row in Lancaster and he has links to both Lancaster and Morecambe.

Police are looking for Reece Cartledge in connection with criminal damage to three cars. Picture from Lancashire Police.