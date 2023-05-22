News you can trust since 1837
Police looking for man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe after three cars damaged

Police want to speak to a man in connection with criminal damage to three cars including an unmarked police car.

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Reece Cartledge, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the investigation.

He is described as white, 5’8” tall, a medium build, unkempt curly brown hair, a scar on his face, and with neck tattoos.

Cartledge’s last known address was Captain’s Row in Lancaster and he has links to both Lancaster and Morecambe.

Police are looking for Reece Cartledge in connection with criminal damage to three cars. Picture from Lancashire Police.Police are looking for Reece Cartledge in connection with criminal damage to three cars. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Police are looking for Reece Cartledge in connection with criminal damage to three cars. Picture from Lancashire Police.
Email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0653 of May 15.