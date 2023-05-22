Police looking for man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe after three cars damaged
Police want to speak to a man in connection with criminal damage to three cars including an unmarked police car.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Reece Cartledge, 28, is wanted by police in connection with the investigation.
He is described as white, 5’8” tall, a medium build, unkempt curly brown hair, a scar on his face, and with neck tattoos.
Cartledge’s last known address was Captain’s Row in Lancaster and he has links to both Lancaster and Morecambe.
Email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0653 of May 15.