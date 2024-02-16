Police looking for blue flatbed wagon after two mini diggers and a loader stolen from yard in village near Lancaster
Police said two Kobelco SK10SR mini diggers and an Avanti Compact Loader were stolen from a yard in Thornton in Lonsdale, near Ingleton.
This occurred between 5.30pm on Monday February 12 and 7.30am on Tuesday February 13.
Thieves gained access to the site by going through fields at the rear of the premises and cutting large holes in the perimeter fence.
CCTV enquiries show the suspects leaving the scene at 10.05pm on Monday February 12 in a wagon which is possibly a flat-bed.
It is believed to be blue in colour due to fresh paint marks left on a wall at the scene.
The vehicle is believed to have either travelled towards Kirkby Lonsdale on the A65 or towards Burton in Lonsdale on the A867.
Any information please contact North Yorkshire Police on '101' and quote incident number 12240026805.