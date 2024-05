Police are trawling CCTV to find the culprit after glass in a door was smashed at Lancaster train station.

A man was seen by staff smashing the glass in a door at Lancaster railway station.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV at the scene and have a positive line of enquiry.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on May 24 on Twitter X: “A male was seen by staff to smash the glass in a door at #Lancaster Station.

