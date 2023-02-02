Police link seven burglaries in market town near Lancaster over the weekend

Police said seven homes in Settle were broken into between Friday, January 27 and Sunday, January 29.

The suspect smashed windows or doors then stole jewellery and cash from some of the addresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the incidents, which happened in close proximity, are linked and have launched a full investigation.

Police have linked seven burglaries in Settle over the weekend.

High visibility uniformed patrols are taking place across the town, with a particular focus on streets that police believe are more likely to be targeted by criminals.

Targeted extra resources from outside the area have also been brought in, to give an added police presence.

Incidents like this are unusual in Settle there is a significant police response under way to catch the person responsible.

Police are carrying out regular patrols and are working closely with the community.

Police are urging residents to:

- Keep an ear out for unusual sounds, such as breaking glass

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Keep an eye out on behalf of their neighbours

- Please report anything suspicious

- Also, if you’ve been offered any items for sale, such as jewellery, please get in touch

Most of the break-ins have been at houses in the vicinity of Ingfield Lane and surrounding streets, and Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you witnessed anything suspicious, have been offered items which may be stolen or have any other information, please get in touch.

Phone 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 340 Burgess. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111