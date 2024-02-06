Police link power tool thefts with stolen car abandoned near Lancaster after pursuit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

- A white, '58-plate', Vauxhall Vivaro van parked on New Village, Ingleton was broken into between Saturday February 3 and Monday February 5. Approximately £1200 worth of power tools were stolen from inside the vehicle (incident #12240021822).

- A white ’67-plate’ van parked in a driveway on Clapham Road, High Bentham was broken into overnight Saturday February 3 – Sunday February 4. The front passenger side window was smashed and the side sliding door was ripped off. £4000 worth of power tools were stolen from within (incident #12240021137).

Police are linking power tools thefts with a stolen car which was abandoned after a pursuit near Lancaster.

- A white, ’17-plate’, Renault Kangoo van parked on Lowkber Lane, Cold Cotes was broken into overnight Sunday February 4 – Monday February 5. Access was gained by removing the front passenger door lock. No tools had been left in the vehicle overnight and nothing was stolen from within (incident # 12240021788).

Police said they believe these incidents are linked to the theft of an old blue Toyota Landcruiser parked on a driveway on Clapham Road, High Bentham which occurred between 1am and 2.30am on Monday, February 5.

The stolen vehicle was sighted near Claughton by a Lancashire Police Unit.

It was in convoy with a dark coloured Audi on cloned plates.

They were pursued and the offenders abandoned the Toyota on a bridge on Low Road near Halton Green/Crook o’ Lune.

The Toyota was left in a position where it was completely blocking the bridge.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle then jumped into the Audi which sped off from the officer who was unable to follow (incident #12240021634).