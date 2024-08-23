Police lead young horses to safety after horse box broke down on M6 near Lancaster

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 09:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police had to close both carriageways of the M6 near Lancaster after a horse box broke down carrying three young horses.

Police said it was necessary to close both carriageways for a short while to transfer the horses safely to other vehicles.

They apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on X 13 hours ago: “On the M6 near to Lancaster a horse box broke down carrying three young horses.

“To transfer them safely to other vehicles it was necessary to close both carriageways for a short while.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.”