Police lead young horses to safety after horse box broke down on M6 near Lancaster

Police had to close both carriageways of the M6 near Lancaster after a horse box broke down carrying three young horses.

Police said it was necessary to close both carriageways for a short while to transfer the horses safely to other vehicles.

They apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted on X 13 hours ago: “On the M6 near to Lancaster a horse box broke down carrying three young horses.

“To transfer them safely to other vehicles it was necessary to close both carriageways for a short while.

“Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.”