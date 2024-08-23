Police lead young horses to safety after horse box broke down on M6 near Lancaster
Police had to close both carriageways of the M6 near Lancaster after a horse box broke down carrying three young horses.
Police said it was necessary to close both carriageways for a short while to transfer the horses safely to other vehicles.
They apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused.
