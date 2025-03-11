Police launch appeal to find Morecambe man and woman wanted over blackmail
Police have launched an appeal to trace a man and a woman over a blackmail offence.
Police want to speak to John Gorst and Alicia Chambers as part of their enquiries into a report of blackmail in Blackpool in December last year.
Gorst, 34, and Chambers 30, both from Morecambe, have links to Lancaster, Blackpool and Kirkby.
Any sightings of them, please email [email protected] or contact 101 – quoting log 0711 of December 21 2024.