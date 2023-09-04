Police launch appeal after attempted burglary at Lancaster village butchers

A man was seen trying door handles to local shops and forcing the door of the Market Street butchers shortly before 3am on Tuesday August 22.

He was described as wearing camouflage Army-style trousers and a navy jacket with his hood up. The male had a closely trimmed white beard, and was carrying a rucksack and a white carrier bag.

Police have today (September 4) released an appeal for witnesses or any information which may help to identify the unknown suspect.

