Police launch appeal after attempted burglary at Lancaster village butchers
Police are investigating an attempted burglary at Dales Traditional Butchers in Kirkby Lonsdale.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST
A man was seen trying door handles to local shops and forcing the door of the Market Street butchers shortly before 3am on Tuesday August 22.
He was described as wearing camouflage Army-style trousers and a navy jacket with his hood up. The male had a closely trimmed white beard, and was carrying a rucksack and a white carrier bag.
Police have today (September 4) released an appeal for witnesses or any information which may help to identify the unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information can contact PC 2898 Baguley on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.