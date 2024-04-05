Police ‘keep open mind’ over link to missing Chinese cockler after human bones discovery on Morecambe Bay beach
Specialist search teams scoured the Morecambe Bay coast where human remains were discovered over the Easter weekend.
As well as police officers, Bay Search and Rescue Team members, HM Coastguard and fire search dogs took part in the searches.
In a post on X, Lancs Police Specialist Ops wrote: "After the discovery of human remains in #MorecambeBay over the weekend, specialist search officers have been conducting further
searches near Silverdale. Thanks to @BaySARteam @hmcoastguard and @firesearchdogs for their advice and assistance."
Police have confirmed that some of the bones found in water at a Morecambe Bay beach are indeed human remains.
Police said they were called to Cove Road Beach, Silverdale, at 4.10pm on March 31 to reports bones had been found in the water.
A police spokesman said: “Our initial enquiries have confirmed that some of the remains are human.
“Although we are keeping an open mind as to the origin of the remains, we believe they have been in the sea for a significant period.
"There is nothing to link the bones to the Morecambe Bay cockling disaster at this stage, although we are keeping an open mind.
“Our enquiries are expected to be ongoing for some time and we continue to liaise with HM Coroner.
“ Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log number 745 of March 31 2024.”