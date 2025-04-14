Police issue warning after children seen climbing on roof of derelict Supa Skips building in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued a warning after reports of children getting inside the derelict Supa Skips building in Lancaster and climbing on the roof.

A police spokesman said: “We have had several reports over the past few weeks of children getting into the derelict building that was formally used by Supa Skips.

“As you will be aware, this building was on fire in 2023 and is extremely dangerous inside.

“It has since been fenced off and secured but kids are still getting inside and according to some reports, getting onto the roof.

A fire at the former Supa Skips building broke out in December 2023. Picture: Lancaster City Council.

“If you have a child and live in this area, it would be a good time to just have a chat with them and remind them to stay well away from this building.

“Also, if you have any information of which kids might be going in, please call 101.

“The very last thing we need is this building to be on fire again or even worse, a child to have a fatal accident inside.”

The warning comes eight years after a 12-year-old boy died after falling through a roof on the Lune Industrial Estate.

Leon Hoyle died after falling through a corrugated roof panel of a disused building while apparently playing with friends.

There is a memorial to Leon by the Marsh Community Centre.