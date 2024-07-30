Police issue tickets in Morecambe for ‘poor and inconsiderate’ parking

Police issued a parking ticket for this car which was parked 'poorly and inconsiderately' in Morecambe.

Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing team have been issuing parking tickets on Marine Road Central in Morecambe.

Morecambe Area Police said on Facebook: “We know how annoying poor and inconsiderate parking can be.

“Our local NHP Team have been issuing tickets on Marine Road last night (Monday, July 29) and will continue to do so if you park as in the picture.”

The picture shows a vehicle parked fully on the pavement on Marine Road Central in Morecambe.