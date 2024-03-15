Police issue second CCTV appeal after man assaults taxi driver at Lancaster railway station

British Transport Police appealing for witnesses after an assault at Lancaster railway station have released a second CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:34 GMT
British Transport Police have issued a second CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault at Lancaster railway station.British Transport Police have issued a second CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault at Lancaster railway station.
Just before midnight on Friday January 5 a man has assaulted a taxi driver on being told the vehicle was pre-booked.

He then verbally threatened the driver before gaining access to the taxi and damaging the vehicle interior by kicking and punching it.

Police arrived and the man fled the location, a thorough search of the area was conducted however he was not found.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises this man or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 760 of January 5.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/