Police issue further appeal to trace wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham

Reece Chubb is still wanted by police despite an appeal for his whereabouts.

Reece Chubb, 19, who is wanted in connection with breach of court bail conditions, has still not been found despite an appeal last month.

He is 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build with short dark blonde hair.

Chubb has connections to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

