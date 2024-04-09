Police issue further appeal to trace wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham
Police have issued a further appeal for help in tracing a wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
Reece Chubb, 19, who is wanted in connection with breach of court bail conditions, has still not been found despite an appeal last month.
He is 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build with short dark blonde hair.
Chubb has connections to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.
For any sightings, or if you have any information that may assist enquiries, please call 101 or email [email protected].