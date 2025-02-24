Police issue dispersal order after groups of fans fight during Lancaster City match

Lancaster City FC has condemned the behaviour of fans after police were called to the league match on Saturday after crowd trouble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was temporarily stopped during the first-half after fighting among fans in the crowd.

Lancaster City Football Club issued the following statement: “Lancaster City Football Club condemn the actions from supporters of both sides today, as the game was stopped for a period of time

due to disorder in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster City FC condemn behaviour of fans fighting at match on Saturday.

“Regrettably the Police had to be called and there was the potential of the game today being abandoned. The club would like to thank Lancashire Police for their response.

“A full report will be made to the League and Police.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “On Saturday, we put a Section 34 dispersal order in place in the centre of Lancaster and in the area around The Giant Axe football stadium.

“This was in response to disorder at the stadium, that we were called to just after 3.30pm.

"It was reported that groups of fans were fighting inside the stadium and that the match has been temporarily halted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After we attended, the match resumed and at the conclusion of the full time whistle both sets of fans left the ground largely without incident.

“No arrests were made.

“We thank the public in that area of Lancaster for their co-operation and understanding in this matter. It is important we worked with the community and clubs to reduce the threat of disorder.

“We will not tolerate football related violence.

“If anyone has any concerns about what has happened or information they want to pass to us, they can contact us on 101 quoting log 777 of February 22.”

The game finished 3-1 to Macclesfield.