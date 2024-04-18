Police issue CCTV video appeal after burglaries in Heysham
Police have released CCTV video footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with two burglaries in Heysham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The burglaries occurred in Heysham on Wednesday, January 10 but police have only just released the video footage.
Police said they have been making enquiries since the burglaries were reported and are now asking for the public’s help.
A police spokesman said: “We appreciate this CCTV footage isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise them, please phone 101 quoting log 0071 of January 12.”