Police issue appeal in bid to reunite shops in Lancashire and Cumbria with stolen goods worth thousands
The stolen property was recovered after officers from Lancashire Police's Specialist Operations unit stopped a Honda Civic car in Longridge on Wednesday (July 3).
Found in the car were 11 bin bags which contained electronic goods, cosmetics, hardware, pens, clothing and food items.
Police suspect all the property was stolen from shops in Cumbria and Lancashire, likely between Barrow-in-Furness and Garstang.
“The property is of high value – several thousand pounds worth – and we are looking to reunite stores with their goods,” said a Lancashire Police spokesperson..
“If any stores between Barrow-in-Furness and Garstang – we think it will be large shops involved – suspect goods were stolen on July 3, we ask them to contact us.”
You can contact 101, quoting log 0760 of July 3, 2024.
A 39-year-old man from Wiltshire was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods, and a 34-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of theft.
Both have been released on bail with conditions.