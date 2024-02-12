Victor Seed-Munnich is missing from Preston but has links to Lancaster.

Victor Seed-Munnich, who has links to Lancaster, was wearing a three-tone dark jacket, with a grey t-shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers when he went missing this morning (Monday, February 12).

It was around 8.46am that Victor was last seen on Sharoe Green Lane near the hospital.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall and has a ginger beard.

Victor also has a bandage on his right arm.

For immediate sightings of Victor call 999.