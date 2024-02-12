News you can trust since 1837
Police issue appeal for missing man with links to Lancaster

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man who was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Feb 2024, 17:10 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 17:14 GMT
Victor Seed-Munnich is missing from Preston but has links to Lancaster.

Victor Seed-Munnich, who has links to Lancaster, was wearing a three-tone dark jacket, with a grey t-shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers when he went missing this morning (Monday, February 12).

It was around 8.46am that Victor was last seen on Sharoe Green Lane near the hospital.

The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall and has a ginger beard.

Victor also has a bandage on his right arm.

For immediate sightings of Victor call 999.

For information call 101.