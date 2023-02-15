Have you seen Ann McDaid who is missing from Lancaster?

Ann McDaid, 63, was last seen in the Bank Road area of the city at 12.50pm today.

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall, with short bobbed dark hair.

Ann was last seen wearing a knee length black padded coat and distinctive tan knee high boots. She was carrying a burgundy Michael Kors bag.

She wears glasses but is not thought to have them with her.