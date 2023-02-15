News you can trust since 1837
Police issue appeal for missing 63-year-old woman from Lancaster

Police are searching for a missing Lancaster woman.

By Debbie Butler
Have you seen Ann McDaid who is missing from Lancaster?
Ann McDaid, 63, was last seen in the Bank Road area of the city at 12.50pm today.

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall, with short bobbed dark hair.

Ann was last seen wearing a knee length black padded coat and distinctive tan knee high boots. She was carrying a burgundy Michael Kors bag.

She wears glasses but is not thought to have them with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 974 of February 15, 2023. For immediate sightings call 999.