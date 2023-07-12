Police investigation under way after video of cat being thrown off cliff in Carnforth is posted on social media
Earlier, police said they were satisfied no crime had been committed after investigating the video posted on Snapchat of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water.
Police have now issued a further statement saying: “Yesterday (Tuesday, July 11) we were made aware of footage shared across social media.
“We can confirm, having reviewed the footage and conducted further enquiries, an investigation is underway and we will be speaking to a man in due course in connection with animal cruelty offences.
“We are aware some people have targeted those shown in the video and their families and subjected them to threats and anti-social behaviour.
"We would remind people any criminal behaviour will be dealt with robustly.”