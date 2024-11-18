Police investigating after second knife incident on cycle track near Morecambe school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Less than two months after a Morecambe school was in lockdown there has been another incident on the cycle track nearby with a man and a knife.

A worried reader contacted the Lancaster Guardian after an appeal for information was included in the Grosvenor Park Primary School newsletter after the incident.

The appeal said: “At approximately 8.40am on Friday morning (November 15) one of our children was approached on the cycle track by a middle-aged man, wearing all black with a Staffordshire bull terrier, with a knife.

“The man appeared aggressive and verbally threatened the child. The police were called immediately and undertook a search of the area.

An appeal for information was published in Grosvenor Park Primary School's newsletter after a child was threatened on the cycle track by a man with a dog and a knife.

"The children are not aware of this incident, and things in school carried on as normal with safety measures in place.

"The police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with further information.

"Please contact 101 and quote reference LC-20241115-0277.”

A police spokesman said: “This was reported to us at 8.54am on Friday (November 15) and is being investigated.

"No arrests have been made. Anyone with information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0277 of November 15.”

On Friday, September 13, Grosvenor Park School went into lockdown with children placed under desks and parents locked into the school hall after a man was seen patrolling the grounds with a knife.

At the time a police spokesman said: “Some people have raised concerns about the incident. To clarify further, the initial report to the police was that there was a man with a knife or similar on the cycle track near to Grosvenor Park School.

“To be clear, at no point was the man with the item seen anywhere other than on the cycle track and there was no indication that any children were targeted by him at any time.

“Although the man has not identified been at this stage, we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case and our enquiries are ongoing.”

In October Willow Lane Community Primary School was put on ‘lockdown’ after a man hid from police in their car park.