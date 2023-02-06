News you can trust since 1837
Police investigating after person stabbed outside McDonalds in Lancaster

Police cordoned off Church Street and Cheapside in Lancaster after an incident.

By Michelle Blade
59 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 11:08am

Police said an adult had suffered a minor injury with a knife and it happened outside McDonalds on Cheapside.

The assault happened potentially because of a fallout amongst people who know each other, said police.

Police are still investigating.

Police cordoned off Cheapside and Church Street in Lancaster after an incident.
The incident happened on the evening of February 2.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1262 of February 2.